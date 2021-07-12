Arkansas State baseball alum Kyle MacDonald making an impact in the minors

WAPPINGER FALLS, N.Y. (KAIT) - A Red Wolf continues his road to the Show. Kyle MacDonald slugged his way to 2019 Sun Belt Preseason Player of the Year.

Now he’s working his way up in pinstripes.

Arkansas State baseball alums have played all over the minor league map. MacDonald is in Wappinger Falls, New York. He’s hitting .240 with 4 home runs and 18 RBI for the Hudson Valley Renegades. That’s the High-A affiliate of the New York Yankees. MacDonald hit .407 in the month of June, he looks to build on that for the rest of the 2021 season.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.