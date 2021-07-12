Arkansas State C Liam Hicks selected by Rangers in 2021 MLB Draft

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Red Wolf is off the board in the 2021 MLB Draft.

Arkansas State junior Liam Hicks was selected by the Texas Rangers in the 9th Round. The Canadian catcher was the 254th overall pick. Hicks is the 17th A-State player to be drafted since Tommy Raffo took over as head coach in 2009.

Hicks led the Red Wolves with a .344 batting average (3rd SBC) in the 2021 season. He had 7 home runs and 30 RBI. Hicks was 3rd on the team with 54 hits. He led the Sun Belt with a .464 on base percentage.

