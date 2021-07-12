Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Arkansas State C Liam Hicks selected by Rangers in 2021 MLB Draft

Arkansas State junior leads the Sun Belt in batting average.
Arkansas State junior leads the Sun Belt in batting average.
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Red Wolf is off the board in the 2021 MLB Draft.

Arkansas State junior Liam Hicks was selected by the Texas Rangers in the 9th Round. The Canadian catcher was the 254th overall pick. Hicks is the 17th A-State player to be drafted since Tommy Raffo took over as head coach in 2009.

Hicks led the Red Wolves with a .344 batting average (3rd SBC) in the 2021 season. He had 7 home runs and 30 RBI. Hicks was 3rd on the team with 54 hits. He led the Sun Belt with a .464 on base percentage.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Christian Church celebrated paying off its new building's mortgage.
Region 8 church celebrates becoming debt-free by burning mortgage papers
American Airlines cancel summer flights sighting worker shortages and weather issues.
American Airlines flight diverted to Memphis
A mobile home was flipped over as an EF2 tornado made its way through Dexter, Mo. on Saturday...
National Weather Service preliminary survey shows EF2 tornado damage in Dexter, Mo.
A hotel in Denver was the site of four arrests for alleged weapons charges.
4 arrested, guns seized at hotel near All-Star Game events
A car was swept away in floodwaters Saturday morning in St. Louis. A 12-year-old girl was swept...
Girl, 12, dies after car swept away in Missouri floodwater

Latest News

Larry Brown with UofM Tigers
Basketball Hall of Famer Larry Brown speaks on new position with UofM Tigers
WATCH: Hall of Fame Coach Larry Brown take UofM assistant coach position
Phoenix Suns forward Torrey Craig (12) and Milwaukee Bucks center Bobby Portis (9) battle for...
Bobby Portis Jr. has 11 pts, Bucks win Game 3 of NBA Finals
Arkansas State WR Corey Rucker brings in his 4th TD of the day. He set several records Saturday...
Seven Red Wolves selected to PFF Preseason All-Sun Belt Team