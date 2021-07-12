Basketball Hall of Famer Larry Brown speaks on new position with UofM Tigers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Hall of Famer Larry Brown is joining Penny Hardaway’s staff as an assistant coach. Hardaway first made the announcement on social media but an official new conference will solidify the news Monday.

Brown is the only coach ever to win both collegiate and NBA titles.

On the heels of his first practice, Brown says he’s excited to be working with Penny and the Tigers.

Larry Brown says first practice was like a fire drill. Trying to learn names, terminology. More observing.



Noticed Penny preaches caring for teammates, playing harder than everybody. Being happy for teammates when they do well. Those are all values he holds. — Cassie Carlson (@CassieCarlsonTV) July 12, 2021

“Penny wants me here and my role is going to evolve based on what he needs from me,” said Brown. “I hope this is my last press conference, to be honest. He’s the face of this program for all the right reasons.”

Brown says he wants to share everything he was taught in his career with Penny.

Now 81, his knowledge of the game is unsurpassed, and what Hardaway says he’s needed and wanted since he first took the job at his alma mater four years ago.

Hardaway says he glad to have Brown and all of his knowledge on the staff.

Penny Hardaway says means a lot to have Larry Brown on the staff. A wealth of knowledge that’s helped Penny tremendously. — Cassie Carlson (@CassieCarlsonTV) July 12, 2021

Brown does come with NCAA baggage, having gotten several programs on NCAA probation, the latest SMU in 2016.

24/7 Sports reports theUniversity of Memphis and Hardaway did their due diligence in vetting Brown before making the hire.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.