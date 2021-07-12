A Better Region 8: Importance of getting vaccinated

(KAIT) - It’s not the topic we want to talk about or report in the news, but COVID is coming back.

The pandemic never went away.

I know we are tired of all of it: the mask-wearing, the social distancing, and so on.

But the Delta variant is here.

It spreads quicker and infects the body faster and more severely.

If you are on the fence about getting vaccinated, please, get vaccinated now.

School starts in a month.

The second dose is four weeks after your first.

Follow me?

The last thing any of us want is to have a repeat of the last school year.

We need kids in the classroom.

So, parents and grandparents, if you have not gotten the vaccine, please go it.

It’s free and easy.

I’m terrified of needles, and I got one.

If and when a booster shot is needed, I’ll get it too.

Some of us are old enough to remember getting vaccinated for smallpox and polio.

Those vaccines are no longer required because everyone got vaccinated, and we eliminated those viruses from the world.

Let’s do the same for this coronavirus.

Please, get vaccinated today.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.