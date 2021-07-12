Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

A Better Region 8: Importance of getting vaccinated

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KAIT) - It’s not the topic we want to talk about or report in the news, but COVID is coming back.

The pandemic never went away.

I know we are tired of all of it: the mask-wearing, the social distancing, and so on.

But the Delta variant is here.

It spreads quicker and infects the body faster and more severely.

If you are on the fence about getting vaccinated, please, get vaccinated now.

School starts in a month.

The second dose is four weeks after your first.

Follow me?

The last thing any of us want is to have a repeat of the last school year.

We need kids in the classroom.

So, parents and grandparents, if you have not gotten the vaccine, please go it.

It’s free and easy.

I’m terrified of needles, and I got one.

If and when a booster shot is needed, I’ll get it too.

Some of us are old enough to remember getting vaccinated for smallpox and polio.

Those vaccines are no longer required because everyone got vaccinated, and we eliminated those viruses from the world.

Let’s do the same for this coronavirus.

Please, get vaccinated today.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Christian Church celebrated paying off its new building's mortgage.
Region 8 church celebrates becoming debt-free by burning mortgage papers
American Airlines cancel summer flights sighting worker shortages and weather issues.
American Airlines flight diverted to Memphis
A mobile home was flipped over as an EF2 tornado made its way through Dexter, Mo. on Saturday...
National Weather Service preliminary survey shows EF2 tornado damage in Dexter, Mo.
On Friday, July 9, Circuit Judge Rob Ratton sentenced 48-year-old Robert Virgil Dunn to 300...
Man sentenced to 25 years for rape
A hotel in Denver was the site of four arrests for alleged weapons charges.
4 arrested, guns seized at hotel near All-Star Game events

Latest News

A-State baseball alum in MILB
Arkansas State baseball alum Kyle MacDonald making an impact in the minors
Selected by Rangers in MLB Draft
Arkansas State catcher Liam Hicks, 6 Razorbacks selected in Day 2 of 2021 MLB Draft
Teen girl hospitalized during strong storms
Teen survives gruesome injury from storm
Man to spend 25 years in prison
Man sentenced to 25 years for rape
Gov, pushes for more vaccines in region 8
Gov. pushes for more vaccines in region 8