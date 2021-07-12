Energy Alert
“Inconvenient for sure”: Catalytic converter thefts remain a problem in Jonesboro

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Catalytic converter thefts have become common in Jonesboro in the past year.

According to the Jonesboro Police Department, police worked over 90 catalytic converter thefts between January 2020 and May 2021.

This year, thieves are on track to surpass the last two years combined.

The Learning Center, 2800-2806 Fox Meadow Ln, has already been hit three times, and Lynn Cooper, director of the TLC, said thieves targeted eight of their buses parked at multiple locations.

She said the thefts usually happen on holiday weekends, and it’s straining their wallet.

“Just this last time to fix two of the buses, it cost $936, and we can’t really claim that on insurance because we have a deductible, and it’s just not worth it,” Cooper said.

Those who work in auto shops agree that the thefts cost the victims a pretty penny with their wallets.

“They’re typically getting somewhere between $400 to $200 for a set of converters that might cost you $2,000 for repairs,” Mike Malone with Joe’s Auto Shop said.

Cooper said they even tried to park the buses closer to the front doors, but even that wasn’t enough.

She added that the thieves aren’t just costing The Learning Center money, they’re also hurting those who depend on their services.

“By stealing from non-profits, you are essentially hurting those populations of children, and adults with disabilities and aging adults,” Cooper said. “We have a large bus route, and so when our buses are being tampered with or not in action and working every day, it creates a burden for our families and our kids, they suffer because they need to be here every day.”

Cooper added that they’re now in the process of installing cameras at their location on Aggie Road, but that will cost them more money to protect their vehicles from catalytic converter thefts.

