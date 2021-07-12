Inmate families concerned over COVID-19 cases in county jail

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Family members of inmates at the Craighead County Detention Center are concerned over recent news of 11 inmates testing positive for COVID-19 last week.

Region 8 News spoke with the sister of an inmate in the jail; she wanted to stay anonymous for the interview.

“My sister freaked out and said, I am going to die in here, I am going to die in here, I am going to die in here,” the woman said.

Besides the fact that these were the first known cases at the jail in weeks, inmates and their family members were surprised with the information.

“I was mad and scared at the same time. Because you know, I have my own health issues and I try to stay away from this stuff. But so does she. She’s been trying to stay away from it too,” said the woman. “She finds out watching the news that there are cases in there. I feel hopeless, because I don’t know what I can do.”

Craighead County Sheriff Marty Boyd and Chief Deputy Justin Rolland both say no new cases have been confirmed.

Boyd said they are still continuing with medical recommendations and monitoring the cases they do have.

The woman said her sister has been considering getting the COVID vaccine now that there are cases in jail.

