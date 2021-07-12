Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Inmate families concerned over COVID-19 cases in county jail

Inmate said they were told there were no cases the day before 11 were confirmed
Inmate said they were told there were no cases the day before 11 were confirmed(KAIT)
By Imani Williams
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Family members of inmates at the Craighead County Detention Center are concerned over recent news of 11 inmates testing positive for COVID-19 last week.

Region 8 News spoke with the sister of an inmate in the jail; she wanted to stay anonymous for the interview.

“My sister freaked out and said, I am going to die in here, I am going to die in here, I am going to die in here,” the woman said.

Besides the fact that these were the first known cases at the jail in weeks, inmates and their family members were surprised with the information.

“I was mad and scared at the same time. Because you know, I have my own health issues and I try to stay away from this stuff. But so does she. She’s been trying to stay away from it too,” said the woman. “She finds out watching the news that there are cases in there. I feel hopeless, because I don’t know what I can do.”

Craighead County Sheriff Marty Boyd and Chief Deputy Justin Rolland both say no new cases have been confirmed.

Boyd said they are still continuing with medical recommendations and monitoring the cases they do have.

The woman said her sister has been considering getting the COVID vaccine now that there are cases in jail.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Christian Church celebrated paying off its new building's mortgage.
Region 8 church celebrates becoming debt-free by burning mortgage papers
American Airlines cancel summer flights sighting worker shortages and weather issues.
American Airlines flight diverted to Memphis
A mobile home was flipped over as an EF2 tornado made its way through Dexter, Mo. on Saturday...
National Weather Service preliminary survey shows EF2 tornado damage in Dexter, Mo.
A hotel in Denver was the site of four arrests for alleged weapons charges.
4 arrested, guns seized at hotel near All-Star Game events
A car was swept away in floodwaters Saturday morning in St. Louis. A 12-year-old girl was swept...
Girl, 12, dies after car swept away in Missouri floodwater

Latest News

Katie Towns/Springfield-Greene County Interim Health Director
Springfield-Greene County health leaders turn to the faith community to push COVID-19 vaccines
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - July 12
Active COVID-19 cases top 1,000 in Shelby County
Pfizer thinks a booster for its COVID-19 vaccine might be necessary, something they're set to...
COVID-19: Will we need vaccine boosters?