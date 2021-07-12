Energy Alert
July 12: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 5:43 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Monday, July 12. Plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

We have had a few showers move through Region 8 early this morning and we will see those scattered showers throughout the day.

An upper-level low is spinning near the St. Louis area and that will help bring us those showers throughout the day.

It will not feel like July with temperatures in the 80s. Through the week, the temperatures will gradually warm up and the humidity will rise.

Rain chances start to increase again by the weekend.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.

Watch LIVE.

News Headlines

After nine years, a financial burden on a Jonesboro church went up in flames Sunday.

The National Weather Service says at least one tornado touched down as severe weather moved through Northeast Arkansas and Southeast Missouri.

In addition to fresh produce and baked goods, one Region 8 farmers’ market offered patrons free COVID-19 vaccines.

Jurnee Taylor and Adam Jones will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.

