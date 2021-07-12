Energy Alert
Man arrested after driving from Wisconsin to Ohio to have sex with mom, daughter

Christopher Halcomb, 41, was arrested for attempted rape and importuning, according to the...
Christopher Halcomb, 41, was arrested for attempted rape and importuning, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 41-year-old man was arrested Monday after he drove from Wisconsin to Sharonville, Ohio, to have sex with who thought was a mother and her young daughter.

Christopher Halcomb started talking online with an undercover agent of the Hamilton County Regional Electronics & Computer Investigations team during an investigation, the sheriff’s office said.

Halcomb thought he was actually talking with a mother who had an 8-year-old daughter.

He sent the undercover agent nude photos of himself and talked about wanting to meet the “mother” and “her child” for sex, the sheriff’s office said.

The undercover agent managed to get Halcomb to agree to meet up.

Halcomb drove more than 450 miles from Sheboygan, Wisconsin to Sharonville, where he was arrested.

The 41-year-old is charged with attempted rape and importuning, according to the sheriff’s office.

