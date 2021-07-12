Man sentenced to 25 years for rape

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Tuckerman man will spend 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to rape.

On Friday, July 9, Circuit Judge Rob Ratton sentenced 48-year-old Robert Virgil Dunn to 300 months in the Arkansas Department of Corrections followed by 180 months of suspended imposition of sentence.

According to Prosecuting Attorney C. Ryan Cooper, Dunn will be required to serve 70 percent of his sentence to be eligible for parole.

The judge also ordered Dunn to have no contact with the victim for the rest of her life.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office arrested Dunn in 2019 after the victim told a school resource officer that he had had sex with her on multiple occasions.

According to the court documents, Dunn admitted to investigators that he had sex with the victim several times.

Following his conviction and sentence, the prosecutor’s office released the victim’s impact statement:

I stand before you, not a victim, but a survivor. Despite everything you have done to me, I stand before you tall and, above all else, happy. You hold no power over me anymore, and because of your actions, your legacy stops here as I make my own way. And because of you, I found that I have a voice. You made me feel powerless, but today I stand before you with the power. There’s a quote that says, ‘It ran in the family until it ran into me.’ And I plan to carry this out not only in my own life, but one day my children’s lives, because for as long as there are people like you in this world, we must all find our voice to fight against it, and while this fight started just a little over two years ago, it ends today.”

In Monday’s news release, Cooper commended the victim’s courage.

“The strength of survivors of these crimes is a testament to the indomitable human spirit,” he stated. “Their courage alone is enough to keep these crimes as a priority for the prosecutor’s office.”

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.