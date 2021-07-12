Energy Alert
Mobile food pantry to help tornado victims

The Southeast Missouri Food Bank is partnering with Lighthouse Church to a mobile food pantry...
The Southeast Missouri Food Bank is partnering with Lighthouse Church to a mobile food pantry for victims of Saturday’s EF2 tornado in Dexter.(KAIT)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A mobile food pantry will be held for tornado victims in Dexter.

The Southeast Missouri Food Bank is partnering with Lighthouse Church to hold the event for victims of Saturday’s EF2 tornado.

It will be at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, July 13 at Lighthouse Church, 18555 Lighthouse Drive in Dexter, Mo.

Hope International will transport the food.

