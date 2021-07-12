Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

MSU offering vaccination incentives to students

By Toni Chritton Johnson
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WET PLAINS, Mo. (KY3) - It’s pretty quiet on the MSU-West Plains campus this time of year. But when things gear up again this fall, university officials want as many students as possible to receive vaccinations.

They didn’t have to twist Andrea Atchison’s arm. She has asthma and had COVID-19 in the fall of 2020. She says she definitely doesn’t want it again.

“I think my fever got up to 104, she said. “I was coughing, I had shortness of breath, it was hard for me to even get out of bed, I had super bad headaches with it and I even had some nausea.”

She also lost her sense of taste and smell, and has residual effects.

“I had a Bath and Bodyworks perfume and I loved it before I got sick with COVID,” said Atchison. “When I started regaining my sense of taste and smell, I hated it. Like, I can’t stand it now.”

But 22-year old Taylor Rothswich says there’s no amount of money that would convince her to get vaccinated right now.

“I’m not against vaccinations, said Rothswich. “I get the flu shot every year, but for me, they just came out with this; I mean, it took them less than a year to create the vaccination, it’s not FDA approved, and we don’t know the long-term effects of the vaccination.”

Rothswich said she thinks it’s wrong for MSU to offer vaccine incentives to students.

“It’s like, “Hey, if you put a vaccine in your body, we’ll give you free tuition, free money,”, she said. “I just don’t think that’s right.”

Atchison likes the incentive program and wishes everyone would get vaccinated with or without incentives.

“I don’t want to still be five years down the road and be still sitting here worrying about walking out of the house and if I’m going to get a deadly disease that’s going to kill me or my brother who has asthma,” said Atchison.

“I’m not saying I won’t ever get the vaccine, but once it’s FDA approved and we know there are studies showing the long-term effects, that’s something different,” said Rothswich.

For students who do want to participate in the vaccination incentive program, the deadline is August 26 for the first round and September 27 for the grand prizes. For details, and to register, visit www.MissouriState.edu.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Friday, July 9, Circuit Judge Rob Ratton sentenced 48-year-old Robert Virgil Dunn to 300...
Man sentenced to 25 years for rape
13-year old Laken Davidson was struck in the face by flying metal Saturday night.
Teen survives gruesome injury from storm
First Christian Church celebrated paying off its new building's mortgage.
Region 8 church celebrates becoming debt-free by burning mortgage papers
This is a 2014 photo of Jake Bequette of the New England Patriots NFL football team. This image...
Former Razorbacks star, NFL player announces bid for Senate seat in Arkansas
Woman faces child endangerment charges

Latest News

Arkansas bridge sees traffic spike with I-40 bridge closed
TDOT: 16 additional plates needs repairs before I-40 bridge reopens
More sun and warmer temperatures today.
July 13: What you need to know
More sun and warmer temperatures today.
Bryan's Tuesday forecast, July 13
The report says Guffey is not supposed to care for the children due to an active DHS case.
Woman faces child endangerment charges
Governor Asa Hutchinson was at the Batesville Community Center on Monday for a community COVID...
Governor brings COVID conversation to Batesville