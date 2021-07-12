Six Razorbacks selected in Day 2 of 2021 MLB Draft

The second-most selections in the 2021 MLB Draft currently belongs to the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Six Hogs heard their names called on Day Two of the MLB’s first-year player draft, which included rounds 2-10. Pitcher Kevin Kopps, the Dick Howser Trophy winner and Golden Spikes Award finalist, led the way for Arkansas with his third-round selection (99th overall) by the San Diego Padres.

Outfielder Christian Franklin went to the Chicago Cubs in the fourth round (123rd overall) before pitcher Ryan Costeiu was picked up by the Los Angeles Angels in the seventh round (201st overall). Catcher Casey Opitz and pitcher Patrick Wicklander were selected in the eighth round by the Chicago Cubs (244th overall) and Tampa Bay Rays (251st), respectively.

Pitcher Lael Lockhart, meanwhile, rounded out Tuesday’s haul of Razorback draftees. The left-hander was scooped up by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the ninth round with the 282nd overall pick.

The MLB Draft concludes with rounds 11-20 tomorrow, starting at 11 am CT with no delay between selections.

