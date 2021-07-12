Energy Alert
Stoddard Co. hospital damaged by tornado

By Mike Mohundro
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
DEXTER, Mo. (KFVS) - The Southeast Health of Stoddard County hospital sustained moderate damage from Saturday night’s tornado.

According to preliminary assessments, there was damage to the roof, some outlining walls in the back and it is currently without power.

Southeast Health Vice President of Marketing Shauna Hoffman said they had about 22 patients evacuated from the facility, along with 40 staff members inside.

She thanked the EMA, ambulance crews and everyone that helped out in the emergency situation.

“Emergency preparedness is something that the Southeast Health facility and teams practice daily, practice weekly and it was well orchestrated during this disaster last night,” she said. “Couldn’t be more proud of the team and their quick and diligent and effective response.”

Their goal is to restore emergency department operations by mid-week, once power and utilities are restored.

Patient clinics have been rescheduled for Monday and they will be in contact with people if any other delays occur.

NEW! According to Dexter fire chief, 32 blocks worth of damage to property in Dexter. About 750 assessments so far...

Posted by Mike Mohundro KFVS on Sunday, July 11, 2021

