TDOT: Painting of phase 2 I-40 bridge repairs underway
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 7:35 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Just after 9:30 Sunday night, the Tennessee Department of Transportation Spokesperson Nichole Lawrence tweeted an update on repairs to the I-40 bridge.
“Painting of phase 2 repairs is underway.”
TDOT says its goal for reopening the bridge is the end of July.
And construction on the I-40 bridge is moving along with no delays right now.
