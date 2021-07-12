Energy Alert
TDOT: Painting of phase 2 I-40 bridge repairs underway

Tennessee Department of Transportation
Tennessee Department of Transportation
By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 7:35 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Just after 9:30 Sunday night, the Tennessee Department of Transportation Spokesperson Nichole Lawrence tweeted an update on repairs to the I-40 bridge.

“Painting of phase 2 repairs is underway.”

TDOT says its goal for reopening the bridge is the end of July.

And construction on the I-40 bridge is moving along with no delays right now.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

