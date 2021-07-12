Energy Alert
Teen survives gruesome injury from storm

By Bradley Brewer
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A 13-year old girl narrowly avoided tragedy Saturday night, as intense winds blew sheet metal into her face, forcing her to go to the emergency room.

It was a moment that Laken Davidson’s family says was straight out of “Final Destination.”

“I didn’t even know what hit me at the time,” Laken said. “He just barely shined a light on my hands and I had seen blood all over my hands.”

When Saturday night’s storms moved into Paragould, the Davidson family went out to bring their young animals inside when a piece of metal flew directly into 13-year old Laken’s face.

“I went over there and grabbed her, and she grabbed me and I said ‘come on, let’s go’ and she said ‘oh my goodness my face!’” Dustin Davidson, Laken’s father, said.

Laken was taken to the hospital, where she received several stitches.

“When I got there it kinda started to hurt a little bit, but (bro?) it wasn’t anything like, I’ve probably felt worse before.” Laken said.

She says she felt worse before because she has many stories of getting hurt and rubbing dirt on it, like getting a nail stuck in her foot and flying more than 30 feet off a swing.

“She started crying and she had a gumball, one of those little gumballs off the trees, them spiky things in her mouth and she spat it out.” Dustin said.

And while her mother is always worried about her husband and child, for Laken; it’s like father, like daughter.

“My dad’s like ‘you’re fine, you’re fine, you got this,’ but my mom, she’s freaking out,” Laken said. “But I think it’s more like, if you run up to them and start babying them, I think it makes them worse.”

Laken says she’s actually excited about how the cut will leave a scar, and is happy it went down the middle of her face, because it will look cooler.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

