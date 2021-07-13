Energy Alert
2 brothers drown in farming accident near Berryville, Ark.

By Noah Tucker
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 10:10 AM CDT
BERRYVILLE, Ark. (KY3) - The Carroll County, Ark. Sheriff’s Office is investigating the drowning of two brothers in a farming accident in Berryville.

The incident happened Saturday. The two victims were of a Mennonite community in Berryville working cattle at the time of the drowning. It is confirmed the victims were brothers, 15 and 20 years old.

Investigators say the victims were on horseback working cattle when one attempted to cross a body of water. The water was deeper than expected, causing the first boy and his horse to disappear. The other brother then went into the water in an attempt to rescue the first and was also taken underwater.

Their 18-year-old sister attempted to enter the water and was kicked in the head by the horse. Emergency crews airlifted her to a hospital in Springfield. She is in stable condition after being treated for a significant laceration to the head.

The sheriff says it is an ongoing investigation.

