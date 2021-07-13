Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Arkansas State track & field coach Dr. Jim Patchell signs new three-year contract

Dr. Jim Patchell
Dr. Jim Patchell
By Caleb Garner - Arkansas State Athletics
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Thirteen-time Sun Belt Conference Coach of the Year Jim Patchell has agreed to a new three-year contract to lead the Arkansas State track and field and cross country programs, Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Tom Bowen announced Tuesday.

The new deal runs through 2024 and begins with the 2021-22 athletic season.

“We are excited that Coach Patchell has agreed to a new contract to continue leading our track and field and cross country programs,” Bowen said. “It was amazing watching our student-athletes compete for a Sun Belt Conference sweep outdoors and others going on to compete on the national stage this past season. He has built a program that consistently competes for championships and excels academically, which embodies our core values for all of our student athletes: ‘a diploma in one hand and a championship ring on the other.’ I look forward to seeing him continue to lead our program to conference titles and rise among the national ranks.”

Since taking over prior to the 2011-12 season, Patchell has led the Red Wolves to record-setting heights. A-State has combined for 16 conference titles between women’s cross country (3) and men’s indoor (4) and outdoor (3) track and field, as well as women’s indoor (3) and outdoor (3) track and field.

“I’m extremely grateful for the confidence and support Tom and (Arkansas State University Chancellor) Kelly (Damphousse) have shown to me and my staff,” Patchell said. “We are all looking forward to continuing the success our program has had both on the track and in the classroom.”

This past season was arguably one of the greatest in A-State track and field history, as the Red Wolves won five of the six possible conference championships, including the women taking the first Sun Belt Conference Triple Crown in program history. On the national stage, a program-record 17 athletes competed at the NCAA West Prelims, with two advancing to the NCAA Outdoor Championships and one competing at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials.

In the school record books, 24 current indoor records and 26 outdoor marks have occurred in the Patchell era, with 11 marks happening in the 2020-21 season.

SOCIAL MEDIA

For the latest on the A-State track and field program, follow @AStateTrack on Twitter and @Arkansas_State_Track on Instagram, while also liking the team’s Facebook page at //Facebook.com/AStateTrackAndField.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The three-year-old died Tuesday following a dental procedure. Now, his family is trying to...
Boy, 3, dies after dental procedure in Kansas
On Friday, July 9, Circuit Judge Rob Ratton sentenced 48-year-old Robert Virgil Dunn to 300...
Man sentenced to 25 years for rape
Woman faces child endangerment charges
13-year old Laken Davidson was struck in the face by flying metal Saturday night.
Teen survives gruesome injury from storm
First Christian Church celebrated paying off its new building's mortgage.
Region 8 church celebrates becoming debt-free by burning mortgage papers

Latest News

Former Western Carolina defender Summit Dann transfers to Arkansas State women's soccer.
Arkansas State women’s soccer adds three transfers ahead of 2021 season
Arkansas State volleyball coach Santiago Restrepo talks to his team during a timeout.
Arkansas State volleyball adds five newcomers for 2021 season
A-State baseball alum in MILB
Arkansas State baseball alum Kyle MacDonald making an impact in the minors
Selected by Rangers in MLB Draft
Arkansas State catcher Liam Hicks, 6 Razorbacks selected in Day 2 of 2021 MLB Draft