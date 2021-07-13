Arkansas State women’s soccer adds three transfers ahead of 2021 season

Arkansas State head women’s soccer coach Brian Dooley announced Tuesday that Summit Dann (Western Carolina), Hailey Rogers (Southern Miss) and Holly Stalls (Louisville) have transferred to A-State and will compete with the Red Wolves in the 2021 season.

Summit Dann | Defender | Johnson City, Tenn. | Western Carolina

Dann transfers after two seasons at Western Carolina. She played in 28 matches for the Catamounts, making 24 starts, including all 12 fixtures of the 2020-21 campaign. She scored three goals in her career at Western Carolina, including two markers in the 2020-21 season. She helped the defense to three shutouts last season and six clean sheets back in 2019.

Dann prepped at Science Hill High School and led the Hilltoppers to a state championship. The Hilltoppers were 17-5-1 and a perfect 10-0 in district play her senior season. She played club soccer for FC Alliance and won a state championship.

Hailey Rogers | Defender | Memphis, Tenn. | Southern Miss

Rogers played at Southern Miss the last two seasons. In 2019, she appeared in 11 matches and aided the defense to four clean sheets. She took three shots with two of those going on goal for a .667 shots on goal percentage.

Tabbed a two-time All-Region selection and Region MVP, Rogers was a standout at Evangelical Christian School in Memphis. She helped the Eagles to a Regional Runner-Up finish and two state titles. Winning three state titles at the club level, Rogers played for Collierville Lobos Rush.

Holly Stalls | Midfield/Forward | Collierville, Tenn. | Louisville

Stalls was a member of the Louisville program during the 2020-21 season. She arrived at Louisville after a standout high school and club career. She was a four-year player at Collierville High School and named the Tennessee State Tournament Top Performer in 2018. She led the Dragons to the District 15 Championship as a senior and in her junior season Collierville won the Region 8 Championship. She helped Collierville to D1 3A State finals appearances in 2017 and 2018. She finished her high school career with 49 goals, including 18 as a senior, and dished out 43 assists.

On the club level, Stalls played for Lady Lobos Rush Premier and was named to Tennessee Olympic Development Program team from 2014-17. She helped her club squad to a U17 Tennessee State Championship in 2018 and won the U17 ESPN Disney Showcase in 2018. She was part of the U18 USYS National Championship finals in 2019 and won U18 State Championship in 2019. She won the U16 Las Vegas Players Showcase in 2017 and joined Tennessee Soccer ECNL as a Discovery Player for 2019-20 season.

Coming off the first Sun Belt Conference regular season title in program history, the Red Wolves welcome back 10 starters and 15 letterwinners from the squad that finished 11-5-1, 7-0-1 in league play. Sarah Sodoma, the program record holder with 29 career goals, and Megan McClure, the record holder for wins (23), goals-against average (0.94) and shutouts (22), are among the 15 returning letterwinners.

A-State gets the 2021 campaign underway on Aug. 13 with an exhibition match at UT Martin. The 22nd season of A-State soccer opens with a three-game road trip taking the Red Wolves to Washington State (Aug. 19), Eastern Washington (Aug. 21) and Missouri State (Aug. 26). The Red Wolves open the eight-game home slate against Ole Miss on Sunday, Aug. 29.

Fans can keep up with the Arkansas State women’s soccer team by following the squad on Twitter (@AStateSoccer), Facebook (/AStateSoccer) and Instagram (@astatesoccer).

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.