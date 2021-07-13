Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Bridging the Great Health Divide: Colon cancer disparities and screening

By Andrew Douglas and Amanda Hanson
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Gray Media Group has committed to investigating the significant gap that exists between the health outcomes of people living in one region versus those living in another.

Bridging the Great Health Divide looks to expose the health gaps that exist between the Mississippi Delta and Appalachian regions and the rest of nation.

WMC’s Andrew Douglas caught up with Methodist Cancer Institute Doctor Ian Gaillard from the digital desk to discuss colon cancer and its impact on the Mid-South.

Dr. Gaillard is a gastroenterologist and spoke about what he is seeing in the region. “Colon cancer is unfortunately on the rise,” he said. “One can look at it from the standpoint that it’s on the rise because of the increased ability to screen for colon cancer. Therefore, we’re finding it far more frequently. But more importantly, we are finding precancerous polyps far more frequently than cancer.”

Dr. Gaillard talked about a variety of disparities, including age and the lack of insurance, impacting those in the Mid-South.

“With these patients not having commercial insurance, they are forced to have a decrease access to health care,” Dr. Gaillard said. “As a result when they eventually have a colonoscopy or it’s recommended that they have a colonoscopy, if a cancer is found, typically that cancer will be more advanced. Therefore, decreasing that individual’s risk or rate of survival.”

Common signs of colon cancer could include abdominal pain, weight loss, a change in the frequency of bowel movement, or bloody or black stool.

Dr. Gaillard said specific demographics are more at risk.

“Some of these rates are astounding,” Dr. Gaillard said. “Such that the number of individuals diagnosed with colon cancer of African ancestry has increased to 40%. In addition, the rate of death has certainly increased in an astounding rate as well. So, these are issues whereby patients must serve as their own advocate.”

For more information on prevention and screening, check out the national cancer institute.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The three-year-old died Tuesday following a dental procedure. Now, his family is trying to...
Boy, 3, dies after dental procedure in Kansas
On Friday, July 9, Circuit Judge Rob Ratton sentenced 48-year-old Robert Virgil Dunn to 300...
Man sentenced to 25 years for rape
Woman faces child endangerment charges
13-year old Laken Davidson was struck in the face by flying metal Saturday night.
Teen survives gruesome injury from storm
First Christian Church celebrated paying off its new building's mortgage.
Region 8 church celebrates becoming debt-free by burning mortgage papers

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Both state and local leaders joined the governor during his COVID Community Conversation at...
Hutchinson urges COVID vaccines during stop in Blytheville
Bridging the Great Health Divide: Colon cancer screening
Bridging the Great Health Divide: Colon Cancer Screening
Fulton County Hospital updates visitation policy.
Hospital updates visitation policy as COVID-19 cases increase