Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

County to consider radio upgrades for fire departments

A decades long problem with rural fire departments’ radio communication could come to an end.
County to consider radio upgrades for fire departments
County to consider radio upgrades for fire departments((Source: KAIT-TV))
By Monae Stevens
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Craighead County Public Service Committee unanimously passed an appropriation ordinance that would transfer $450,000 of COVID-19 relief funds to fund the Arkansas Wireless Information Network (AWIN) Infrastructure Fund.

The money would be used to upgrade the radio systems in the county to a digital radio system, which E-911 services like Jonesboro use.

Volunteer Fire Services in Craighead County have been using analog radios to communicate with dispatch, which two volunteer departments called a major issue.

“Sometimes you get static,” Lake City Assistant Fire Chief Ronald Nunnally said. “You have to talk for several calls back and forth with the 911 before you get a clear spot and you can find out what’s going on or you can call for help.”

Chief Nunnaly mentioned it was fifteen minutes before the Lake City Volunteer Fire Department could respond to an assistance call in Caraway on Sunday night.

Philadelphia Fire Chaplain Curtis Miller says firefighters at the Philadelphia Fire Department struggle with a similar issue.

“We may or may not get the page because of location in whatever building we’re in,” Miller said. “If we are called out sometimes it is hard for us to get back with dispatch on the radio to let them know we are responding.”

Some towns and fire departments have tried to find funding on their own and have not been successful.

Monette Mayor Bob Blankenship told Region 8 News the city has had to spend $50,000 in the past to be sure they are able to have a proper line of communication in the county.

Miller mentioned the upgrade to digital radio will be more expensive, ranging from $1,500 - $2,500 for handheld radios.

Both departments have said their ability to communicate has hurt their ISO class rating, which currently stands at a 5.

The appropriation ordinance will be brought before the full quorum court for approval.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Christian Church celebrated paying off its new building's mortgage.
Region 8 church celebrates becoming debt-free by burning mortgage papers
American Airlines cancel summer flights sighting worker shortages and weather issues.
American Airlines flight diverted to Memphis
A mobile home was flipped over as an EF2 tornado made its way through Dexter, Mo. on Saturday...
National Weather Service preliminary survey shows EF2 tornado damage in Dexter, Mo.
On Friday, July 9, Circuit Judge Rob Ratton sentenced 48-year-old Robert Virgil Dunn to 300...
Man sentenced to 25 years for rape
A hotel in Denver was the site of four arrests for alleged weapons charges.
4 arrested, guns seized at hotel near All-Star Game events

Latest News

Governor Asa Hutchinson was at the Batesville Community Center on Monday for a community COVID...
Governor brings COVID conversation to Batesville
The Stoddard County EMA is one resource residents can use to find water, food and shelter.
Several organizations offer help to Dexter tornado victims
The district hired a mental health specialist to assist students and staff.
Harrisburg Schools one of first to add mental health therapist
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19