Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Crews make progress in repairing hospital damaged by tornado in Stoddard County

By Marsha Heller
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews are hard at work and making progress with repairs at Southeast Health Center of Stoddard County after the facility was damaged by an EF2 tornado Saturday night, July 10.

According to SoutheastHEALTH, major progress has been made to repair roof leaks, the front entrance is in the process of being repaired, the automatic doors should be fully functional later this week and power has been restored to the hospital and office building next door.

SoutheastHEALTH also said they received good news about the building.

Structural engineers evaluated the building and came back with an overall good report.

Once repairs are finished on the roof, clean-up will begin in the inpatient and outpatient units.

With the good report, SoutheastHEALTH hopes to restore Emergency Services as soon as possible.

This could happen sometime in next 24-hours, the pace of progress on Tuesday remains the same.

SoutheastHealth said with the current resources on hand, this goal could be possible.

The reopening of the Behavioral Health Unit and Inpatient/Same Day Infusion Services will follow soon after.

In the meantime, a command center has ben set up at the medical facility and will remain active until all hospital and clinic services are fully functional.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Friday, July 9, Circuit Judge Rob Ratton sentenced 48-year-old Robert Virgil Dunn to 300...
Man sentenced to 25 years for rape
The three-year-old died Tuesday following a dental procedure. Now, his family is trying to...
Boy, 3, dies after dental procedure in Kansas
13-year old Laken Davidson was struck in the face by flying metal Saturday night.
Teen survives gruesome injury from storm
Woman faces child endangerment charges
First Christian Church celebrated paying off its new building's mortgage.
Region 8 church celebrates becoming debt-free by burning mortgage papers

Latest News

Wildland firefighters watch and take video with their cellphones as a plane drops fire...
Wildfires torch homes, land across 10 states in US West
Expect highs in the upper 80s today with more sunshine as an upper disturbance moves away.
Bryan's Tuesday Morning Forecast 6/13
The Stoddard County EMA is one resource residents can use to find water, food and shelter.
Several organizations offer help to Dexter tornado victims
Ryan's Monday 10PM Forecast (7/12/2021)
Ryan's Monday 10PM Forecast (7/12/2021)