Crews start on year-long project to improve Jonesboro traffic

By Imani Williams
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Traffic delays are expected as the Arkansas Department of Transportation starts a widening project on Southwest Drive and Main Street in Jonesboro.

The project technically started almost a year ago, but there were a few issues ArDOT, and the contractor had to work out with utility lines.

The end goal is to help traffic move smoother in this part of town.

“Freshen the intersection up and just allow the traffic to flow more safely and efficiently so that more folks can get through the intersection at a quicker rate of time,” District 10 Engineer Brad Smithee said.

He says the timeline looks like it will go until next summer, but before we even get to that date in a few weeks, students will be on their way to school near this area.

“And I would anticipate that it is going to mean employees and parents and just the general public are going to be looking for alternate routes”, said Jonesboro Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Kim Wilbanks.

Wilbanks said people going to Jonesboro High School, Visual and Performing Arts, and International Studies may need to look at alternate routes.

“I would encourage individuals to just get out and make a practice run and drive through that area. There are different routes you can take to all of those locations,” she said.

Wilbanks said the construction at the high school would not affect the ArDOT project, but they do have plans in the near future that may create a challenge.

Wilbanks said this intersection would look similar to the Caraway and East Highland intersection that they worked on previously.

