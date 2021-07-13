Hospital updates visitation policy as COVID-19 cases increase

SALEM, Ark. (KAIT) - The Fulton County Hospital in Salem is updating its current visitation policy following an uptick in COVID-19 cases.

The hospital said in a news release shared on social media that they will only allow one visitor over the age of 14 a day to visit a patient.

Visiting hours will be between 4 and 6 p.m. and no visitors will be allowed in the emergency department.

The hospital said exceptions can be made for patients who are under 14, patients who cannot communicate for themselves, patients who are critically ill, terminally ill patients, or at the discretion of the staff.

The cafeteria and gift shop are also closed to the public.

The hospital said the changes are in effect until further notice.

