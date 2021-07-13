Energy Alert
Hutchinson urges COVID vaccines during stop in Blytheville

Both state and local leaders joined the governor during his COVID Community Conversation at...
Both state and local leaders joined the governor during his COVID Community Conversation at Blytheville High School.(KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The delta variant and vaccines were the top discussion topics when Gov. Asa Hutchinson brought his COVID Community Conversations to Mississippi County.

During a stop Tuesday at Blytheville High School’s Chickasaw Arena, the governor warned attendees that the delta variant was “highly transmissible,” and that improving vaccination rates were key to a “productive school year.”

Currently, 47.6 percent of Blytheville’s population is fully vaccinated. Only 28.4 percent of those living in Mississippi County are fully vaccinated.

Both Hutchinson and the state’s secretary of health, Dr. Jose R. Romero, encouraged parents to vaccinate their children before the new school year begins.

The governor even suggested superintendents host vaccine clinics at their schools to ensure all students, 12 and up, get vaccinated.

