July 13: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Tuesday, July 13. Plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

It’ll start to feel hotter each and every day this week in Region 8.

Expect highs in the upper 80s today with more sunshine as an upper disturbance moves away.

Afternoon temperatures are set to reach the low 90s from Wednesday onward to the weekend.

By Friday, a slow-moving cold front brings rain chances back in the forecast. These scattered showers and storms continue throughout the weekend and into early next week.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.

Watch LIVE.

News Headlines

With the number of cases starting to rise again, Gov. Asa Hutchinson is hitting the road for COVID community conversations. Last night he made his first stop in Region 8.

As they prepare for the new school year, one district is adding something new: a mental health therapist.

A Region 8 girl is lucky to be alive after suffering a gruesome injury during this past weekend’s storms.

Jurnee Taylor and Adam Jones will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.