Missouri, Arkansas added to Chicago’s travel advisory due to increase in COVID-19 cases

By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - After several weeks with no states on Chicago’s travel advisory, Missouri and Arkansas were added back to the list due to an increase in COVID-19 cases in some regions.

Recent increases pushed the two states back past the mark of 15 cases per day, per 100,000 residents.

As of Tuesday, July 13, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 6,331 new PCR cases in the past seven days. The PCR positivity rate over the past seven days was 12.2 percent.

The Arkansas Department of Health reported 8,134 active cases of COVID-19 in the state, as of Tuesday, July 13.

Any unvaccinated people traveling from Missouri or Arkansas are advised to get a negative COVID-19 test result no more than 72 hours before arriving in Chicago, or quarantine for a 10-day period upon arrival.

The city issued a travel order in July 2020 that applies to anyone coming into the City of Chicago from designated states with a significant degree of community-wide spread of COVID-19.

On June 1, 2021, for the first time since July 2020, no states were at the threshold for the orange tier.

With three consecutive periods of no states in the orange tier, the order transitioned to and advisory, effective June 29.

