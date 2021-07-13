Energy Alert
New vehicle damaged, woman arrested for public intoxication

Karri Sue Selvidge, 49, Trumann Criminal mischief-1st degree (7/11)
Karri Sue Selvidge, 49, Trumann Criminal mischief-1st degree (7/11)(Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A woman is charged with criminal mischief and public intoxication after court records say she did $6,300 in damage to an SUV.

A probable cause affidavit says the Jonesboro Police Department responded to Cavenaugh Hyundai to call about a “white female damaging cars.”

Officer Cody Jackson saw Karrie Selvidge, 49, attempting to enter a new vehicle at the dealership.

Jackson approached Selvidge and “noticed she had the odor of intoxicants, and she told him he needed to take her to jail.”

The vehicle was a 2021 Hyundai Palisade that received “severe damage all over it.”

The damage included “a broken windshield, windows, back glass, broken wiper assembly, along with dents to the doors.”

A judge issued a $10,000 cash/surety bond.

Selvidge is scheduled to appear in court Aug. 27.

