Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

‘Night Court’ actor Charlie Robinson dies at 75

Charlie Robinson, the versatile and prolific actor who was best known for his long-running role...
Charlie Robinson, the versatile and prolific actor who was best known for his long-running role as the court clerk Mac Robinson in the sitcom “Night Court,” has died.(Gray News)
By RYAN PEARSON
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Charlie Robinson, the versatile and prolific actor whose many credits ranged from stage productions of “Driving Miss Daisy” and “Fences” to such films as “Secret Santa” and “Miss Lettie and Me” to his long-running role as the court clerk Mac Robinson in the sitcom “Night Court,” has died. He was 75.

Robinson died Sunday at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles, according to his manager, Lisa DiSante-Frank. The cause was cardiac arrest with multisystem organ failures due to septic shock, and metastatic adenocarcinoma.

“Charlie Robinson, was the love of my life, husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather,” his wife and fellow actor Dolorita Noonan-Robinson said in a statement. “He was truly the working actor’s actor, and of all his passions, his craft took center stage, with his family being the wind beneath his wings, so he could soar to unbelievable heights! On behalf of my husband and family, I thank you for being a part of the audience.”

Charlie Robinson was a Houston native who in his teens sang with a local group that later became known nationally, Archie Bell and the Drells. His acting career started in the late 1960s when he joined the Houston-based school Studio 7. He made his film debut with a brief role in “Drive, He Said,” a 1971 release directed by Jack Nicholson, and worked steadily over the next 50 years. Besides “Night Court,” which ran from 1984-1992, he also appeared in the acclaimed, but short-lived “Buffalo Bill”; “Home Improvement”; “The Game” and “Hart of Dixie” among other series.

Recent credits include the teleplay “Some Old Black Man” and the stage play “The Last Romance,” in which he appeared with Michael Learned.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The three-year-old died Tuesday following a dental procedure. Now, his family is trying to...
Boy, 3, dies after dental procedure in Kansas
On Friday, July 9, Circuit Judge Rob Ratton sentenced 48-year-old Robert Virgil Dunn to 300...
Man sentenced to 25 years for rape
Woman faces child endangerment charges
13-year old Laken Davidson was struck in the face by flying metal Saturday night.
Teen survives gruesome injury from storm
First Christian Church celebrated paying off its new building's mortgage.
Region 8 church celebrates becoming debt-free by burning mortgage papers

Latest News

In this June 15, 2021, file photo, a Border Patrol agent watches as a group of migrants walk...
US says order coming this week on border asylum restrictions
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a news conference, Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Austin, Texas....
Texas Democrats dig in after exodus; GOP threatens arrest
Wildland firefighters watch and take video with their cellphones as a plane drops fire...
Thousands of firefighters battle big blazes across the West
In this Aug. 21, 2018, file photo, a poster for missing University of Iowa student Mollie...
New information jolts case in Iowa college student’s slaying