Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Parson signs off on first Missouri gas tax hike in decades

The law will gradually raise the state’s 17-cent-a-gallon gas tax to 29.5 cents over five...
The law will gradually raise the state’s 17-cent-a-gallon gas tax to 29.5 cents over five years, with the option for buyers to get a refund if they keep track of their receipts.(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has signed into law the state’s first gasoline tax increase in decades.

The law will gradually raise the state’s 17-cent-a-gallon gas tax to 29.5 cents over five years, with the option for buyers to get a refund if they keep track of their receipts.

The first 2.5-cent increase is slated to take effect in October, which will bring the gas tax to 19.5 cents.

A conservative advocacy group’s Missouri chapter is trying to put the gas tax hike to a public vote in 2022.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Friday, July 9, Circuit Judge Rob Ratton sentenced 48-year-old Robert Virgil Dunn to 300...
Man sentenced to 25 years for rape
The three-year-old died Tuesday following a dental procedure. Now, his family is trying to...
Boy, 3, dies after dental procedure in Kansas
13-year old Laken Davidson was struck in the face by flying metal Saturday night.
Teen survives gruesome injury from storm
Woman faces child endangerment charges
First Christian Church celebrated paying off its new building's mortgage.
Region 8 church celebrates becoming debt-free by burning mortgage papers

Latest News

Emmy statues stand on a table during the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017,...
‘The Crown,’ ‘Mandalorian’ top Emmy nominations with 24 each
Police said he was attempting to swim across the river when he went under and did not resurface.
Man drowns swimming across Current River
Hayti police arrested two people in connection with a man’s death.
Two charged in connection to stabbing death
Law enforcement in Arkansas cracking down on speeding drivers