Police investigating ‘inappropriate relationship’ between teacher, student

School officials and police are investigating allegations of an inappropriate relationship...
School officials and police are investigating allegations of an inappropriate relationship between a substitute teacher and a student.(Raycom)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
RECTOR, Ark. (KAIT) - School officials and police are investigating allegations of an inappropriate relationship between a substitute teacher and a student.

Rebecca Worsham, attorney for the Rector School District, confirmed Tuesday the claims were under investigation.

She did not release the teacher’s name nor identify in which school the teacher worked.

Worsham released the following statement:

Region 8 News will continue to track this story and provide updates as they become available.

