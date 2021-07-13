Police investigating ‘inappropriate relationship’ between teacher, student
RECTOR, Ark. (KAIT) - School officials and police are investigating allegations of an inappropriate relationship between a substitute teacher and a student.
Rebecca Worsham, attorney for the Rector School District, confirmed Tuesday the claims were under investigation.
She did not release the teacher’s name nor identify in which school the teacher worked.
Worsham released the following statement:
