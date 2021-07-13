Police investigating ‘inappropriate relationship’ between teacher, student

RECTOR, Ark. (KAIT) - School officials and police are investigating allegations of an inappropriate relationship between a substitute teacher and a student.

Rebecca Worsham, attorney for the Rector School District, confirmed Tuesday the claims were under investigation.

She did not release the teacher’s name nor identify in which school the teacher worked.

Worsham released the following statement:

The Rector School District has been made aware of rumors about an inappropriate relationship between a substitute teacher and a student. The matter has been reported to law enforcement, and the District is currently conducting its investigation into the allegations. Since this is a personnel matter, no further information may be released right now, but the District wants to assure its students, parents, and staff that it is taking this matter seriously. Rector School District will continue to use its best efforts to provide its students with a safe and healthy educational environment.

