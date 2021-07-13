TRAFFIC ALERT: Emergency crews respond to multiple-vehicle crash
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Emergency crews are responding to a multiple-vehicle crash at Aggie Road and Red Wolf Boulevard in Jonesboro Tuesday evening.
According to the Jonesboro Police Department Desk Sergeant, a call came in about a crash at 5:23 p.m. involving three vehicles with injuries reported.
IDrive Arkansas shows traffic is backed up for about a mile.
