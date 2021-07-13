Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

TRAFFIC ALERT: Emergency crews respond to multiple-vehicle crash

(Hawaii News Now)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Emergency crews are responding to a multiple-vehicle crash at Aggie Road and Red Wolf Boulevard in Jonesboro Tuesday evening.

According to the Jonesboro Police Department Desk Sergeant, a call came in about a crash at 5:23 p.m. involving three vehicles with injuries reported.

IDrive Arkansas shows traffic is backed up for about a mile.

Region 8 News will bring you more details as we learn more.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The three-year-old died Tuesday following a dental procedure. Now, his family is trying to...
Boy, 3, dies after dental procedure in Kansas
On Friday, July 9, Circuit Judge Rob Ratton sentenced 48-year-old Robert Virgil Dunn to 300...
Man sentenced to 25 years for rape
Woman faces child endangerment charges
13-year old Laken Davidson was struck in the face by flying metal Saturday night.
Teen survives gruesome injury from storm
First Christian Church celebrated paying off its new building's mortgage.
Region 8 church celebrates becoming debt-free by burning mortgage papers

Latest News

Law enforcement in Arkansas cracking down on speeding drivers
Arkansas bridge sees traffic spike with I-40 bridge closed
TDOT: 16 additional plates needs repairs before I-40 bridge reopens
Tennessee Department of Transportation
TDOT: Painting of phase 2 I-40 bridge repairs underway
I-40 bridge expected to open at the end of July
I-40 bridge expected to open at the end of July