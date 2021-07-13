TRAFFIC ALERT: Emergency crews respond to multiple-vehicle crash

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Emergency crews are responding to a multiple-vehicle crash at Aggie Road and Red Wolf Boulevard in Jonesboro Tuesday evening.

According to the Jonesboro Police Department Desk Sergeant, a call came in about a crash at 5:23 p.m. involving three vehicles with injuries reported.

IDrive Arkansas shows traffic is backed up for about a mile.

Region 8 News will bring you more details as we learn more.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.