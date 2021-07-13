Two charged in connection to stabbing death

HAYTI, Mo. (KAIT) - Hayti police arrested two people in connection with a man’s death.

According to a post on the Hayti Police Department’s Facebook page, officers responded to the 500-block of East McKinley Street around 11:20 p.m. Saturday.

News Release: Chief Wiseman 07/12/2021 On Saturday, July 10th 2021, at approximately 11:20 PM, the Hayti Police... Posted by Hayti Police Department on Monday, July 12, 2021

There they learned that a 35-year-old Hayti man was stabbed and possibly hit by a vehicle.

The victim was taken to Pemiscot Memorial Hospital where he later died.

With the help of the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control, the Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Office, and the Caruthersville Police Department, Hayti police secured the scene and the investigation began.

That investigation led to Jimmy J. Bridges, 30, or Caruthersville, and Elizabeth Bridges, 28, of Hayti being arrested and taken to the Pemiscot County Justice Center.

On Sunday, the Pemiscot County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued a no-bond warrant for Jimmy Bridges, charging him with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

On Monday, a no-bond warrant was issued for Elizabeth Bridges. She is charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action.

Both were arraigned Monday.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.