WATCH: Lightning strikes teen’s golf ball

By KSAT staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 7:17 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KSAT) - They say lightning doesn’t strike twice, but you don’t want it to strike once while hitting golf balls.

In this instance involving a group of Texas teens, it didn’t just strike. It actually hit one of those balls.

It’s a moment a group of teens and their little brother will never forget, and it was all caught on camera.

“‘Alright let me hit this last shot,’ and I told her to record it. And then I swung it, and then next thing the lightning is coming out of the sky, hitting the ball,” said Tomas Gomez, the golfer whose ball was struck.

In the initial shock, he and his friends had no idea what they caught on video.

They were more concerned about trying to get to safety after the lightning bolt boomed just feet away from their bay at Top Golf.

“Right after the lightning hit, the whole place shook. The lights were flickering, the computer reset, everything,” Andres Gomez said.

“It could have hit me, it could have hit her, it could have hit any of us,” Tomas Gomez said. “It was actually pretty scary after I was thinking about it for a while.”

Not to mention, Tomas Gomez was holding essentially a lightning rod in a golf club in his follow-through swing.

But as their nerves settled, they went back to watch the video. The teens said they record everything for the memories.

The video they took has gotten attention world wide from Daily Mail, Barstool, to ESPN UK.

“Trying to flip the camera because my fingers were wet from the rain, and then flipped it, got it, and now we’re blown up,” Arlette Ibarra said.

The group is all smiles now, and Tomas Gomez swears if it wasn’t for the lightning, the ball was going to go over the fence.

“Get your shoulders loose, you know, just looking at the ball, you go back and boom, and it’s gone,” he said. “Or it gets struck by lighting.”

According to Topgolf, everyone evacuated the facility safely, and there were no injuries.

As for this group, they say they’re not going to let this freak incident stop them from returning to play again.

Copyright 2021 KSAT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

