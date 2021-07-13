Energy Alert
Woman faces child endangerment charges

(Poinsett County Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - A Trumann woman faces three charges of endangering the welfare of a minor.

In a Trumann Police Department incident report, police were called to a home on July 10, on Sunset, over a woman being there that was not supposed to.

An officer spoke with the caller at the home, who said Sheridan Guffey, 27, showed up asking for money.

The caller told officers that she had three children with her when she stopped at home.

According to the incident report, the 3-year-old boy “was very hot, red, and vomited” once entering the house and “had to drink water.”

The 4-year-old boy had “poop in his diaper that extended all the way up his back.”

The 8-year-old girl “was not wearing shoes,” and the temperature was “approximately 90 degrees with an even higher heat index.”

The report says Guffey is not supposed to care for the children due to an active DHS case.

She told police, “she needed money for wipes.”

The Trumann Police Department arrested Guffey; she is being held at the Poinsett County Detention Center.

