Arkansas Department of Education receives millions to support return to school and mental health

State wants the community to help districts in its plan
State wants the community to help districts in its plan
By Imani Williams
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Districts across the state are receiving much-needed funding to support student learning loss and mental health efforts.

Millions of dollars were received - $418,635,738 to be exact.

The U.S. Department of Education approved the first plans for the American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief.

Arkansas received over $400 million of the $6 billion approved for six states and the District of Columbia.

In addition to Arkansas, South Dakota, Texas, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Utah, and Washington, D.C. received funding.

This fall, a lot of students will return to the classroom without any COVID restrictions.

It is a change from the return last year.

Dr. Ivy Pfeffer, Arkansas Deputy Commissioner of the Division for Elementary and Secondary Education, said the money will be used in two ways, to help with learning loss and mental health as students and teachers return to school.

“There were some challenges that they faced. So those funds will be there to provide them with additional supports and opportunities for acceleration of learning,” said Pfeffer.

To make that happen, a lot of planning and preparation is going on across the state.

Pfeffer said from the state’s point of view, everything is moving right along.

“I think that you are going to see a contrast to last where a lot of times it was a day-to-day survival mode,” said Pfeffer. “I think everyone learned a lot. They’re more confident and able to put strategies in place.”

Each district will make its own plan and then request reimbursements for the money they spend on executing that plan.

Pfeffer said the state is also starting a tutoring corps that will help in their efforts to make up for learning loss.

They hope to train up to 500 tutors across the state.

