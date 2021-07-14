Arkansas State forward Norchad Omier playing in FIBA World Cup Americas Pre-Qualifiers

SANTIAGO, Chile (KAIT) - Arkansas State basketball is represented on the international stage.

Red Wolves forward Norchad Omier is playing for Nicaragua in the FIBA World Cup Americas Pre-Qualifiers. Omier dropped 20 points, 13 rebounds, 4 assists, and 1 block Tuesday as Nicaragua beat Paraguay 76-73. He started the tournament opener and played 33 minutes. Omier was 8 of 16 from the field, 3 of 4 from the free throw line. Norchad knocked down a three-pointer in the 1st quarter to cap an 11-2 run.

The 2nd matchup in Group B is Wednesday at 6:00pm vs. Bolivia. The finale is Thursday at 8:15pm vs. Chile. The top two teams in each group advance to the Qualifiers stage.

The ultimate goal is the FIBA World Cup, scheduled for 2023 in Japan, the Philippines & Indonesia.

