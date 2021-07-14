Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Arkansas State forward Norchad Omier playing in FIBA World Cup Americas Pre-Qualifiers

Arkansas State forward Norchad Omier is competing for Nicaragua in the FIBA World Cup Americas...
Arkansas State forward Norchad Omier is competing for Nicaragua in the FIBA World Cup Americas Pre-Qualifiers(Source: FIBA)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTIAGO, Chile (KAIT) - Arkansas State basketball is represented on the international stage.

Red Wolves forward Norchad Omier is playing for Nicaragua in the FIBA World Cup Americas Pre-Qualifiers. Omier dropped 20 points, 13 rebounds, 4 assists, and 1 block Tuesday as Nicaragua beat Paraguay 76-73. He started the tournament opener and played 33 minutes. Omier was 8 of 16 from the field, 3 of 4 from the free throw line. Norchad knocked down a three-pointer in the 1st quarter to cap an 11-2 run.

The 2nd matchup in Group B is Wednesday at 6:00pm vs. Bolivia. The finale is Thursday at 8:15pm vs. Chile. The top two teams in each group advance to the Qualifiers stage.

The ultimate goal is the FIBA World Cup, scheduled for 2023 in Japan, the Philippines & Indonesia.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The three-year-old died Tuesday following a dental procedure. Now, his family is trying to...
Boy, 3, dies after dental procedure in Kansas
On Friday, July 9, Circuit Judge Rob Ratton sentenced 48-year-old Robert Virgil Dunn to 300...
Man sentenced to 25 years for rape
Woman faces child endangerment charges
13-year old Laken Davidson was struck in the face by flying metal Saturday night.
Teen survives gruesome injury from storm
Emergency crews responded to multiple-vehicle crash

Latest News

Arkansas State men’s golf adds five players for 2021-22 season
Governor Asa Hutchinson met with the Arkansas State football team Tuesday afternoon.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson met with Arkansas State football team Tuesday afternoon
Arkansas State junior leads the Sun Belt in batting average.
Arkansas State C Liam Hicks selected by Rangers in 2021 MLB Draft
Arkansas baseball logo
Three Razorbacks selected in final day of 2021 MLB Draft