Arkansas State men’s golf adds five players for 2021-22 season

Arkansas State men’s golf head coach Mike Hagen announced Tuesday that Kevin Latchaya and Pierce Johnson will join the A-State program for the 2021-22 season.

Latchaya and Johnson join Lucas Cena, Chris Rahm and Felix Krammer as part of the 2021-22 signing class. Latchaya and Rahm are Division I transfers while Cena joins the program from the NAIA level and Krammer and Johnson as high school standouts.

A member of the Italian National Team since 2015, Latchaya has played at Liberty University the last two seasons. He missed the 2020-21 season due to injury and played in three events during the 2019-20 season. A graduate of Liceo Cambi in Falconara Marittima AN, Italy, Latchaya won the stroke play portion of the 2018 Italian Amateur Championship. He also was a medalist at the National Team Championship in 2017 and won the Italian National Championship U16 event in 2016. He holds seven other top-five finishes in amateur play from 2016-18.

Johnson, a graduate of Highland Park (Texas), holds a junior golf scoreboard ranking of 257 overall and is ranked 115 in his class. He led his team to three-straight Class 5A UIL State Championships and was an All-State Academic selection his senior year. He has three wins on the NTPGA Tour, including a win at the NTPGA All-American Tour Spring Finale.

A finalist for the Jack Nicklaus Award, Cena played in 13 events and finished outside the top 10 just twice. In 39 rounds score, he recorded a 72.03 stroke average. Taking home the Sun Conference Championship and Webber Fall Classic, Cena finished the season ranked ninth in the Golfstat rankings for NAIA. Cena helped Keiser University to a third-place finish at the NAIA National Championship, tying for 34th individually. Cena was named First Team PING All-American by the Golf Coaches Association in 2021 after earning third team accolades in 2019.

Cena played in nine tournaments and one dual as a freshman (2019-20). He opened his collegiate career by winning the Keiser Kup and finished with a stroke average of 74.27 in 26 rounds as a freshman. In addition to third team All-America honors, Cena was named to the GCAA All-Freshman Team. A Santa Fe, Argentina native, Cena was recognized as the South American Champion in Argentina and finished third in the annual rank in Argentina. He won the Florida Junior Tour prior to arriving at Keiser University.

Helping the Seahawks to two CAA Championships in his four seasons, Rahm posted a career scoring average of 73.70. Playing all 18 rounds for UNCW in the 2020-21 season, Rahm had a 71.44 stroke average, third lowest in program history. Posting three top-10 finishes in six events, he earned First Team All-CAA honors with 11 par or lower rounds. UNCW, an at-large selection, advanced to the NCAA Noblesville Regional and finished eighth. He finished 13th as a freshman at the CAA Championship helping the Seahawks to the team title.

Rahm arrived at UNC Wilmington as the top-ranked golfer for his age group in Sweden. He won the Sweden Amateur Championship in 2017 and ranked seventh nationally in Sweden for U21. He placed third at Qatar Amateur Championship in 2017 and won four tournaments in 2016. He qualified for Dubai Golf Trophy and helped team to consecutive championships. He won three U21 Junior Masters Invitational events in Sweden. While at American School of Dubai, also competed in basketball, badminton and tennis.

Krammer has represented Germany on numerous occasions in national competitions. He won the Vienna Championship for a second-straight season in early June with a total of 1-under par over the four rounds. He helped Germany to a runner-up finish at the European Boys Team championship in 2019. He added third place finishes at the German National Boys Championship, the German National Amateur and the German Boys Open. In 2018, Krammer won Bayerische Meisterschaft Jungen (Bavarian Championship) with a total of 212.

A-State wrapped up the 2020-21 season with a program-best seventh place team finish at the NCAA Noblesville Regional. The squad produced its lowest three-round score ever at an NCAA Regional with a total of 874. The Red Wolves were making their sixth all-time appearance in the NCAA Championships. A-State finished the year 69-32 overall with 14 wins against top-50 programs.

For the latest on A-State men’s golf, follow the team on Twitter (@AStateMGolf), Facebook (/AStateGolf) and Instagram (@astatemensgolf).

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.