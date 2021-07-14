Energy Alert
Authorities need help identifying catalytic converter theft suspects

(KAIT)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HARRISBURG, Ark. (KAIT) - Poinsett County authorities need your help in identifying suspects in catalytic converter thefts at Mid South Steel near Harrisburg on July 11.

In a post on social media, the sheriff’s office says the suspect took a yellow traffic vest out of a company truck. They say the time stamp on the images are about 2 hours 13 minutes slow.

Attempt To Identify Suspects Attempt to identify suspects in catalytic converter thefts which occurred at Mid South...

Posted by Poinsett County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, July 13, 2021

If you recognize the suspects, call the Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Department at 870-578-2116.

