Authorities need help identifying catalytic converter theft suspects
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HARRISBURG, Ark. (KAIT) - Poinsett County authorities need your help in identifying suspects in catalytic converter thefts at Mid South Steel near Harrisburg on July 11.
In a post on social media, the sheriff’s office says the suspect took a yellow traffic vest out of a company truck. They say the time stamp on the images are about 2 hours 13 minutes slow.
If you recognize the suspects, call the Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Department at 870-578-2116.
