Authorities need help identifying catalytic converter theft suspects

HARRISBURG, Ark. (KAIT) - Poinsett County authorities need your help in identifying suspects in catalytic converter thefts at Mid South Steel near Harrisburg on July 11.

In a post on social media, the sheriff’s office says the suspect took a yellow traffic vest out of a company truck. They say the time stamp on the images are about 2 hours 13 minutes slow.

If you recognize the suspects, call the Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Department at 870-578-2116.

