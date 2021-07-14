Energy Alert
Blytheville to consider bringing food trucks to town

(KAIT 8)
By Monae Stevens
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Blytheville Planning Commission unanimously passed an ordinance that would allow food trucks in the city.

At Tuesday night’s meeting, Blytheville residents voiced their opinion on bringing food trucks into town.

Several people favored the food truck’s idea ranging between economic development, business exposure, and more food options.

Cody Wyatt, director of Blytheville Parks and Recreation, says she has always wanted a “Food Truck Friday” event at Walker Park.

“We offer a lot of barbecue and a lot of Mexican food so maybe some of these new food trucks will give them options that would make them want to stay here on the weekend, enjoy their time in Blytheville and spend their tax dollars here,” Wyatt said.

Blytheville business owner Tobye McClanahan mentioned allowing food trucks into town will make it easier for people to start their dream businesses.

“I believe it would open the door for smaller people who don’t have the capital expense to open a big restaurant to be able to segue into being a business owner,” McClanahan said.

McClanahan added the food trucks would bring in more tax dollars into Mississippi County for more economic development.

The ordinance will be brought before the Blytheville City Council for voting at their next meeting.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

