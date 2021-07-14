Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Candy apples & Sam Hunt: Mid-South Fair ready to make a comeback this fall

Mid-South Fair
Mid-South Fair(WMC Action News 5)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - The Mid-South Fair is ready to make a comeback this fall after COVID-19 woes brought the annual event to a halt last year.

The fair will be setting up shop from September 23 through October 3 at Landers Center in Southaven and a big lineup of attractions are in store.

More than 50 rides, 10 of which are new, will be twirling and swirling for fairgoers to enjoy. And food vendors will be serving up funnel cakes, candy apples and other fan-favorite fair foods.

Organizers say musician Sam Hunt will also be performing at the arena on September 24. Tickets are available starting at $40.50 to see the performance and fair admission is free.

If you are not attending the concert, fair tickets are available for purchase at the Landers Center box office and at www.ticketmaster.com.

For more information about what to expect during the 2021 Mid-South Fair, visit www.midsouthfair.org.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School officials and police are investigating allegations of an inappropriate relationship...
Police investigating ‘inappropriate relationship’ between teacher, student
Emergency crews responded to multiple-vehicle crash
The three-year-old died Tuesday following a dental procedure. Now, his family is trying to...
Boy, 3, dies after dental procedure in Kansas
Woman faces child endangerment charges
Police said he was attempting to swim across the river when he went under and did not resurface.
Man drowns swimming across Current River

Latest News

Blytheville to consider bringing food trucks to town
City improves roads after winter weather damage
On Sept. 14, voters will decide whether to raise the millage rate to build a new high school.
Special election date set, will decide millage increase in Pocahontas
The Future I-57 sign was unveiled at a ceremony on Friday, Feb. 22.
Virtual public hearing to be held on Rte. 67, Future I-57 in Butler Co., Mo.