City improves roads after winter weather damage

HARRISBURG, Ark. (KAIT) - In Harrisburg, the winter weather we faced in February damaged the roads. On Tuesday, the city of Harrisburg was hard at work resurfacing roads by laying down asphalt around the courthouse square.

“We had several layers of ice and snow, and ice and snow really hurt a road and a road base, you know, if you have any types of cracks, it’s going to get down there and really mess up your road base,” said Mayor Justin Kimble.

In addition to repaving Market, Main, Court, and East Streets downtown, they’re working on other city roads, including North Illinois Avenue, Catherine Street, and Cole Street. Kimble says this will improve the quality of life for the community.

“We do a lot of events down here, and it’ll help. It’ll be a nicer place to walk. We have booths, things like that and parking. It’ll better improve parking for our businesses,” said Kimble.

The project cost $92,000 and is coming from the city’s general fund budget. Greg Lovell, the street superintendent, says they’re not done improving roads yet. They’re applying for Arkansas Department of Transportation grants.

“We are in line for upwards of $250,000, which we will utilize for more places in the city,” said Lovell.

Kimble says the roads will be completed by the end of the week.

