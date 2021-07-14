Fitness company expanding in Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A fitness equipment company is expanding their company’s operation in Jonesboro.

According to a Jonesboro Unlimited news release, Spirit Fitness is building a 150,000 square foot building on a 20-acre site along Barnhill Road south of Highway 18 at Craighead Technology Park.

They plan to house their technical support department and warranty parts department.

The company’s expansion is the first part of a three-phase expansion expected to occur over the next five to ten years, eventually expanding the facility to 450,000 square feet, creating about 40-50 new jobs.

