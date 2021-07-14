Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Gov. Asa Hutchinson met with Arkansas State football team Tuesday afternoon

Governor Asa Hutchinson met with the Arkansas State football team Tuesday afternoon.
Governor Asa Hutchinson met with the Arkansas State football team Tuesday afternoon.(Source: KAIT)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Governor Asa Hutchinson visited the pack on Tuesday.

He chatted with the Arkansas State football team, Jonesboro marked another stop on his Community COVID Conversation Tour. Butch Jones’ Red Wolves are in the midst of summer workouts. Governor Hutchinson is concerned about the latest COVID-19 numbers for the state of Arkansas.

“Well they were too high today. And the increase in hospitalizations is a concern. So we just reminder after reminder every day about the short window that we have to increase our vaccination rate. So watch those cases, watch the hospitalizations and lets turn it around.”

Governor Hutchinson enjoyed his visit with the Red Wolves.

“Well it’s such beautiful facilities that we have here at the stadium. And to be able to talk to the players and speak to the coach, such wonderful gentlemen that are excited about the upcoming year. I want to get them excited not just about starting the season, but be able to finish it well by getting vaccinated. Boy they asked some of the best questions I’ve been asked since I’ve been on my Community Covid Conversation Tour.”

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The three-year-old died Tuesday following a dental procedure. Now, his family is trying to...
Boy, 3, dies after dental procedure in Kansas
On Friday, July 9, Circuit Judge Rob Ratton sentenced 48-year-old Robert Virgil Dunn to 300...
Man sentenced to 25 years for rape
Woman faces child endangerment charges
13-year old Laken Davidson was struck in the face by flying metal Saturday night.
Teen survives gruesome injury from storm
TRAFFIC ALERT: Emergency crews respond to multiple-vehicle crash

Latest News

Arkansas State junior leads the Sun Belt in batting average.
Arkansas State C Liam Hicks selected by Rangers in 2021 MLB Draft
Arkansas baseball logo
Three Razorbacks selected in final day of 2021 MLB Draft
Arkansas State catcher selected by Rangers in 2021 MLB Draft
Red Wolves Raw: Liam Hicks & Tommy Raffo zoom after Hicks drafted by Texas Rangers
Governor of the State of Arkansas
Region 8 News Extra: Governor Asa Hutchinson after meeting with Arkansas State football (7/13/21)