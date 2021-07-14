Gov. Asa Hutchinson met with Arkansas State football team Tuesday afternoon

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Governor Asa Hutchinson visited the pack on Tuesday.

He chatted with the Arkansas State football team, Jonesboro marked another stop on his Community COVID Conversation Tour. Butch Jones’ Red Wolves are in the midst of summer workouts. Governor Hutchinson is concerned about the latest COVID-19 numbers for the state of Arkansas.

“Well they were too high today. And the increase in hospitalizations is a concern. So we just reminder after reminder every day about the short window that we have to increase our vaccination rate. So watch those cases, watch the hospitalizations and lets turn it around.”

Governor Hutchinson enjoyed his visit with the Red Wolves.

“Well it’s such beautiful facilities that we have here at the stadium. And to be able to talk to the players and speak to the coach, such wonderful gentlemen that are excited about the upcoming year. I want to get them excited not just about starting the season, but be able to finish it well by getting vaccinated. Boy they asked some of the best questions I’ve been asked since I’ve been on my Community Covid Conversation Tour.”

