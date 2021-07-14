Jobs and jabs: Jobs fair, COVID vaccine coming to Pocahontas

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - You might have noticed several ‘help wanted’ signs while driving around recently. A jobs fair in Pocahontas is coming up soon, hoping to fill jobs in Region 8.

The fair, hosted by NEA Regional Intermodal Authority and the Lawrence and Randolph County Chambers of Commerce, will be held at Black River Technical College in Pocahontas Friday, July 16, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Over 400 jobs between 15 to 20 employers will be available at the fair, including manufacturing, health care, and law enforcement.

Executive Director at NEA Regional Intermodal Graycen Bigger says she wanted to put this together to support local industries.

“We wanted to have an opportunity for people to come out and see different employers all there together and understand what opportunities are available in the area,” Bigger said.

The free event will have skill tests and resume-building workshops. BRTC will have classes available for people to sign up if more training is needed for certain jobs.

NYITCOM’s Delta Caravan will also provide free COVID Vaccines. Just 20 percent of people in Randolph County are fully vaccinated, one of the lowest numbers in the state.

“The NEA Intermodal, along with our regional chamber partners, are focused on identifying economic development opportunities and marketing the area to potential employers and talent,” Bigger said. “This is an important opportunity to lift up our local employers and provide a critical service as we work together to recover from the pandemic.”

