July 14: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Wednesday, July 14. Plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

An ongoing warming trend will carry us into the 90s today and for the rest of the workweek.

Rain chances remain small until we get to Friday, when showers and thunderstorms flare ahead of a slow-moving cold front.

Expect periods of rain throughout this weekend, as well, with many locations getting about one inch.

This cloudiness and scattered rain will give us a break from the summer heat as our temperatures tumble down into the 80s through next week.

Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.

News Headlines

After receiving great reviews from both residents and business owners, food trucks could soon be rolling into one Region 8 town.

The harsh winter weather took a toll on Region 8 roads, now one town is making some summertime repairs.

With nearly 1,500 more Arkansans testing positive for COVID-19, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Tuesday that improving vaccination rates was key to a “productive school year.”

Jurnee Taylor and Adam Jones will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o'clock hour of Good Morning Region 8.

