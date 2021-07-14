Man accused of raping, burning woman

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A judge found probable cause Wednesday to charge a Jonesboro man after police say he tied up a woman and raped her.

David Samuel Raymond, 34, is being held in lieu of a $1 million cash/surety bond on a charge of rape, aggravated assault, and terroristic threatening.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Raymond tied the victim to a bed, then raped her.

The victim also told detectives Raymond used a torch to heat up a clothes hanger, then burned her lower back and vagina.

The court documents stated hospital officials confirmed the victim had burns to her back and vaginal area.

During a search of the home where the alleged incident took place, investigators reported finding a clothes hanger with a loop on one end.

“I could tell it was burned on the other end,” the detective stated.

Deputies reportedly also found the rope used to tie the victim up, as well as a ripped tank top she was wearing at the time of the alleged assault.

According to the affidavit, Raymond also threatened the victim and two other people with a baseball bat, which they also recovered, and rammed their vehicle with his used police car.

After reviewing the documents, District Judge David Boling found probable cause to charge Raymond and set his next court date for Aug. 27.

Boling also ordered Raymond to have no contact with the victim.

