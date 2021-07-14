Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Man accused of raping, burning woman

David Samuel Raymond, 34, Jonesboro Terroristic threatening-first degree (7/11)
David Samuel Raymond, 34, Jonesboro Terroristic threatening-first degree (7/11)(Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A judge found probable cause Wednesday to charge a Jonesboro man after police say he tied up a woman and raped her.

David Samuel Raymond, 34, is being held in lieu of a $1 million cash/surety bond on a charge of rape, aggravated assault, and terroristic threatening.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Raymond tied the victim to a bed, then raped her.

The victim also told detectives Raymond used a torch to heat up a clothes hanger, then burned her lower back and vagina.

The court documents stated hospital officials confirmed the victim had burns to her back and vaginal area.

During a search of the home where the alleged incident took place, investigators reported finding a clothes hanger with a loop on one end.

“I could tell it was burned on the other end,” the detective stated.

Deputies reportedly also found the rope used to tie the victim up, as well as a ripped tank top she was wearing at the time of the alleged assault.

According to the affidavit, Raymond also threatened the victim and two other people with a baseball bat, which they also recovered, and rammed their vehicle with his used police car.

After reviewing the documents, District Judge David Boling found probable cause to charge Raymond and set his next court date for Aug. 27.

Boling also ordered Raymond to have no contact with the victim.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School officials and police are investigating allegations of an inappropriate relationship...
Police investigating ‘inappropriate relationship’ between teacher, student
Emergency crews responded to multiple-vehicle crash
The three-year-old died Tuesday following a dental procedure. Now, his family is trying to...
Boy, 3, dies after dental procedure in Kansas
Woman faces child endangerment charges
Police said he was attempting to swim across the river when he went under and did not resurface.
Man drowns swimming across Current River

Latest News

An attorney for a Poinsett County man accused of capital murder in the death of a Marked Tree...
Prosecutor responds to bond reduction request for Wray in Rhoads murder case
FILE - Republican Gov. Mike Parson on Wednesday signed the tax credit program into law. (AP...
Missouri governor signs school voucher bill into law
Arkansas softball great back home in Paragould.
Region 8 Sports Extra: Arkansas softball alum Braxton Burnside on 2021, returning to NEA
An Arkansas man died this week when his motorcycle ran off the road and collided with a cable...
Motorcyclist killed in crash