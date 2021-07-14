Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Missouri governor signs school voucher bill into law

FILE - Republican Gov. Mike Parson on Wednesday signed the tax credit program into law. (AP...
FILE - Republican Gov. Mike Parson on Wednesday signed the tax credit program into law. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - Missouri students as soon as next year could have access to scholarships for private school through a new tax credit program.

Republican Gov. Mike Parson on Wednesday signed the tax credit program into law.

Under the voucher-style program, private donors would give money to nonprofits that in turn would dole out scholarships to low-income families.

Donors would get state tax credits equal to the amount they donate. Parson’s signature represents a long-sought victory for primarily GOP advocates of so-called school choice legislation.

Critics say such programs funnel money away from public schools by drawing students out of those districts, leading to a drop in attendance and a subsequent drop in funding.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School officials and police are investigating allegations of an inappropriate relationship...
Police investigating ‘inappropriate relationship’ between teacher, student
Emergency crews responded to multiple-vehicle crash
The three-year-old died Tuesday following a dental procedure. Now, his family is trying to...
Boy, 3, dies after dental procedure in Kansas
Woman faces child endangerment charges
Police said he was attempting to swim across the river when he went under and did not resurface.
Man drowns swimming across Current River

Latest News

An attorney for a Poinsett County man accused of capital murder in the death of a Marked Tree...
Prosecutor responds to bond reduction request for Wray in Rhoads murder case
David Samuel Raymond, 34, Jonesboro Terroristic threatening-first degree (7/11)
Man accused of raping, burning woman
Arkansas softball great back home in Paragould.
Region 8 Sports Extra: Arkansas softball alum Braxton Burnside on 2021, returning to NEA
An Arkansas man died this week when his motorcycle ran off the road and collided with a cable...
Motorcyclist killed in crash