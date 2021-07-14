Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Motorcyclist killed in crash

An Arkansas man died this week when his motorcycle ran off the road and collided with a cable...
An Arkansas man died this week when his motorcycle ran off the road and collided with a cable barrier.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT) - An Arkansas man died this week when his motorcycle ran off the road and collided with a cable barrier.

According to Arkansas State Police, the crash happened at 9:47 p.m. Tuesday, July 12, on U.S. Highway 70 at Broadway Boulevard in West Memphis.

Curtis Todd Jones, 42, of Hughes was eastbound when his 2003 Suzuki motorcycle ran off the left side of the road and struck a cable barrier and several wooden posts.

According to the preliminary fatal crash report, the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School officials and police are investigating allegations of an inappropriate relationship...
Police investigating ‘inappropriate relationship’ between teacher, student
Emergency crews responded to multiple-vehicle crash
The three-year-old died Tuesday following a dental procedure. Now, his family is trying to...
Boy, 3, dies after dental procedure in Kansas
Woman faces child endangerment charges
Police said he was attempting to swim across the river when he went under and did not resurface.
Man drowns swimming across Current River

Latest News

Mid-South Fair
Candy apples & Sam Hunt: Mid-South Fair ready to make a comeback this fall
It will be hot and steamy as the week goes on.
Bryan's Wednesday forecast, July 14
Both state and local leaders joined the governor during his COVID Community Conversation at...
Hutchinson urges COVID vaccines during stop in Blytheville
Blytheville to consider bringing food trucks to town