Motorcyclist killed in crash

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT) - An Arkansas man died this week when his motorcycle ran off the road and collided with a cable barrier.

According to Arkansas State Police, the crash happened at 9:47 p.m. Tuesday, July 12, on U.S. Highway 70 at Broadway Boulevard in West Memphis.

Curtis Todd Jones, 42, of Hughes was eastbound when his 2003 Suzuki motorcycle ran off the left side of the road and struck a cable barrier and several wooden posts.

According to the preliminary fatal crash report, the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.