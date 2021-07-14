Two arrested in connection with deadly stabbing in Hayti, Mo.

HAYTI, Mo. (KFVS) - A man and a woman have been arrested in connection with a deadly stabbing in Hayti late Saturday night, July 10.

Officers were called to the 500 block of East McKinley Street at approximately 11:20 p.m. in reference to a disturbance.

When they arrived, officers learned that a 35-year-old man had been stabbed and possibly hit by a vehicle.

An ambulance transported the victim to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The investigation into the man’s death led to the arrests of a Caruthersville man and a Hayti woman.

Jimmy J. Bridges, 33, was arrested and charged with murder first degree and armed criminal action.

Elizabeth Bridges, 28, was arrested and charged with assault first degree and armed criminal actions.

Both were booked into the Pemiscot County Justice Center without bond.

They were arraigned in court on Monday, July 12.

Jimmy Bridges entered a not guilty plea and waived a formal arraignment.

Both continue to be held without bond and have indigency hearings scheduled for July 19 at 10 a.m.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control, Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Office and the Caruthersville Police Department assisted the Hayti Police Department with the investigation.

News Release: Chief Wiseman 07/12/2021 On Saturday, July 10th 2021, at approximately 11:20 PM, the Hayti Police... Posted by Hayti Police Department on Monday, July 12, 2021

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.