Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Two arrested in connection with deadly stabbing in Hayti, Mo.

By Marsha Heller
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 9:42 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAYTI, Mo. (KFVS) - A man and a woman have been arrested in connection with a deadly stabbing in Hayti late Saturday night, July 10.

Officers were called to the 500 block of East McKinley Street at approximately 11:20 p.m. in reference to a disturbance.

When they arrived, officers learned that a 35-year-old man had been stabbed and possibly hit by a vehicle.

An ambulance transported the victim to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The investigation into the man’s death led to the arrests of a Caruthersville man and a Hayti woman.

Jimmy J. Bridges, 33, was arrested and charged with murder first degree and armed criminal action.

Elizabeth Bridges, 28, was arrested and charged with assault first degree and armed criminal actions.

Both were booked into the Pemiscot County Justice Center without bond.

They were arraigned in court on Monday, July 12.

Jimmy Bridges entered a not guilty plea and waived a formal arraignment.

Both continue to be held without bond and have indigency hearings scheduled for July 19 at 10 a.m.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control, Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Office and the Caruthersville Police Department assisted the Hayti Police Department with the investigation.

News Release: Chief Wiseman 07/12/2021 On Saturday, July 10th 2021, at approximately 11:20 PM, the Hayti Police...

Posted by Hayti Police Department on Monday, July 12, 2021

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School officials and police are investigating allegations of an inappropriate relationship...
Police investigating ‘inappropriate relationship’ between teacher, student
Emergency crews responded to multiple-vehicle crash
The three-year-old died Tuesday following a dental procedure. Now, his family is trying to...
Boy, 3, dies after dental procedure in Kansas
Woman faces child endangerment charges
Police said he was attempting to swim across the river when he went under and did not resurface.
Man drowns swimming across Current River

Latest News

Arkansas State forward Norchad Omier is playing for Nicaragua in the FIBA World Cup Americas...
A-State forward Norchad Omier drops double double, Nicaragua wins World Cup Pre-Qualifier opener
Spoke at a camp Wednesday in Paragould
Arkansas softball great Braxton Burnside back home in NEA
Le Bonheur Children's sees rise in RSV cases
Le Bonheur Children’s sees rise in RSV following CDC warning to southern U.S.
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
RSV season
RSV season