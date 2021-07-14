Energy Alert
Virtual public hearing to be held on Rte. 67, Future I-57 in Butler Co., Mo.

The Future I-57 sign was unveiled at a ceremony on Friday, Feb. 22.
The Future I-57 sign was unveiled at a ceremony on Friday, Feb. 22.(Source: KFVS/Rob Foote)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Transportation will hold a virtual public hearing on the proposed project to upgrade U.S. Route 67 in Butler County to four lanes in preparation for Future I-57.

The hearing will be held on Tuesday, August 3 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. with formal presentations starting at 4 p.m. and 5 p.m.

You can join the meeting on Aug. 3 by clicking here.

According to MoDOT, the same presentation will be delivered at 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. to give attendees multiple opportunities to join the discussion.

The proposed project includes upgrading Route 67 to interstate standards from the Route 160/158 interchange south of Poplar Bluff, Mo. to the Missouri/Arkansas state line.

The entire project limits are broken down into five phases: Phases 1A and 1B, as well as Phases 2-4.

According to MoDOT, Phase 1A received funding through Governor Mike Parson’s cost share program.

Phases 1B and 2 were funded from a cost share between MoDOT and the City of Poplar Bluff. This was made possible after Poplar Bluff voters approved a ballot measure led by the Highway 67 Corporation to help fund the expansion in August 2019.

Improvements will extend from the Route 160/158 interchange to County Road 352 through the currently funded phases.

MoDOT says the interchange will be reconfigured with two roundabouts in place of the current loop ramps in the northwest and southeast quadrants.

Phases 3 and 4 are not yet funded. The department said schedules will be determined as funding becomes available.

